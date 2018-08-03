Littelfuse (LFUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $434-446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.82 million.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse opened at $219.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $166.40 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 2,920 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $681,498.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $1,473,175.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,523.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock worth $6,372,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

