Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Receives $81.07 Average PT from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,092. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,871,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,470,000 after purchasing an additional 192,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

