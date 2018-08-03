Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Holdings Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.