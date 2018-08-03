Limoneira (LMNR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LMNR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 2,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,737. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 31.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,238,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $5,533,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

