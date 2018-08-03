Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightbridge had a negative net margin of 4,060.00% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%.

Lightbridge traded down $0.01, hitting $0.86, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,060. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

