Liberty Tax Inc (TAX) Major Shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc Purchases 280,000 Shares

Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ:TAX) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty Tax remained flat at $$9.20 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberty Tax Inc has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Liberty Tax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Tax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.