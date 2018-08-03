Liberty Tax Inc (TAX) Major Shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc Purchases 280,000 Shares

Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ:TAX) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Tax remained flat at $$9.20 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberty Tax Inc has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Liberty Tax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Tax by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Tax by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Liberty Tax by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Tax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Tax by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 958,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Tax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.