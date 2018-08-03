Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.009481334032 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of LPT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.