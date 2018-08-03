Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.57 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $506,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $670,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.