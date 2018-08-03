Libbey (LBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dougherty & Co

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Libbey’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Libbey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey opened at $11.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Libbey has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Libbey had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The company had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Libbey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Libbey by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Libbey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Libbey in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Libbey by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.