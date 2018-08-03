Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals opened at $11.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 369.13%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 182,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $2,287,303.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,924,615 shares of company stock valued at $22,552,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

