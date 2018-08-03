Level Up Coin (LUC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Level Up Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level Up Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,278.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level Up Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Level Up Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005874 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00373337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00187488 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

Level Up Coin launched on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,308,800,000 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io . The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level Up Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level Up Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.