Lennar (LEN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Lennar (NYSE:LEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lennar earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.9224392478251 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar opened at $50.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lennar has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,743,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,053 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,657.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,775 shares of company stock worth $6,366,252. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.