Lennar Co. (LEN) Receives $71.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Lennar from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other Lennar news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,888 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,743,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,053 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,657.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,775 shares of company stock worth $6,366,252. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lennar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Lennar by 103.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.