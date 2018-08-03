Legg Mason (LM) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Legg Mason traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 61867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $1,216,150.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia Lattin sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $34,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,771 shares of company stock worth $1,349,563 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 809,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 742,731 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,329,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,757,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,715,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 412,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

