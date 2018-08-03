Legg Mason Inc (LM) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Legg Mason in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. Gabelli also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of LM stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. Legg Mason has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Patricia Lattin sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $34,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,150.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,563. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Legg Mason by 183.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Legg Mason by 7,531.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

