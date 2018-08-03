Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,978 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,063,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after buying an additional 1,255,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,686,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,000 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,766,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $17,322,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 453,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

DVAX stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 31,635.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.