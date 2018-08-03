Leatt (LEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEAT stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of -1.15.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

