Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.62. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 29790 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $950.74 million, a PE ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 716,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,136.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 402,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.