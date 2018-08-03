Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Laredo Petroleum traded down $0.06, hitting $8.63, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 40,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

