Lanxess (LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Main First Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($85.88).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess traded down €0.30 ($0.35), reaching €67.36 ($79.25), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 276,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a one year low of €59.89 ($70.46) and a one year high of €74.50 ($87.65).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.