Lantheus (LNTH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of Lantheus traded up $0.25, reaching $13.60, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 245,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,661. The company has a market cap of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 472.46% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $67,123.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.