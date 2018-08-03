Langen Mcalenn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NYSE AJG opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,666,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,010,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $1,471,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.