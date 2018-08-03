Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit traded up $0.20, reaching $13.35, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,176. The company has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.15%.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 6,356 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $91,844.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,278,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 495,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.