Lamb Weston (LW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has surpassed the industry in the past six months, driven by its stellar record that was retained in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year and topped estimates for the seventh straight time. While earnings gained from lower tax rate, higher operating income and equity method investment earnings, sales were backed by strong volumes and price/mix. The company expects the operating environment to remain favorable in fiscal 2019, wherein it expects continued solid global demand growth for frozen potato products. Also, Lamb Weston expects processing capacity utilization levels in North America to be strong. All said, higher price/mix and volumes are likely to drive top-line growth. However, SG&A costs have been a worry and are expected to remain high in fiscal 2019. Also, management expects elevated production cost inflation, which is likely to limit gross margin expansion.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 56,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,124. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The firm had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,794,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

