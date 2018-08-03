Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,678,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 80.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after buying an additional 516,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $187.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $148.26 and a 52-week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

