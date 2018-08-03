Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

LBAI opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

