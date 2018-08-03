L3 Technologies (LLL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $237.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies ended second quarter on an impressive note, with both its top and bottom line having comfortably surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. Notably, the company enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends and ongoing share repurchases. Moreover, the company continues to witness strong growth in commercial aviation market. These factors have allowed the company to outperform its industry in past 3 months. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.92.

L3 Technologies traded down $0.31, hitting $211.15, on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 16,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,713. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. L3 Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.59 and a 12-month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $7,391,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

