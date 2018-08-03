Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.62 million.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. 2,211,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 310.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,418 shares of company stock worth $284,247 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

