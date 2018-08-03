Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.01 million.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

KTOS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,091. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 310.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,032.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 173,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,102.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,418 shares of company stock worth $284,247. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

