Kraft Heinz (KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,196,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,227. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

