Kraft Heinz (KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Kraft Heinz stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,196,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,227. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.