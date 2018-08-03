Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN opened at $16.17 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6515 per share. This represents a $7.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

