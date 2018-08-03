Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,444 Shares of ETF Series Solutions (VBND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of ETF Series Solutions worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in ETF Series Solutions during the first quarter worth about $349,000.

NASDAQ VBND opened at $47.43 on Friday. ETF Series Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

