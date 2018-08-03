Koppers (KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Koppers traded down $0.15, hitting $37.60, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 37,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,512. Koppers has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $809.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. Koppers had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $157,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,163 shares of company stock worth $2,011,124. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 907,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

