KMG Chemicals (KMG) vs. PQ Group (PQG) Financial Contrast

KMG Chemicals (NYSE: KMG) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KMG Chemicals and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KMG Chemicals 11.87% 16.21% 6.67% PQ Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KMG Chemicals and PQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KMG Chemicals $333.44 million 3.28 $23.63 million $2.27 31.04 PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.61 $57.60 million $0.46 38.04

PQ Group has higher revenue and earnings than KMG Chemicals. KMG Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PQ Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KMG Chemicals and PQ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KMG Chemicals 0 2 0 0 2.00 PQ Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

KMG Chemicals currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. PQ Group has a consensus target price of $19.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than KMG Chemicals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of KMG Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of KMG Chemicals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of PQ Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KMG Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. PQ Group does not pay a dividend. KMG Chemicals pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KMG Chemicals beats PQ Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays. This segment's products include sulfuric, phosphoric, and nitric and hydrofluoric acids; ammonium hydroxide; hydrogen peroxide; isopropyl alcohol; other specialty organic solvents; and various blends of chemicals. Its Performance Materials segment supplies drag-reducing agents, industrial valve lubricants, and cleaners and sealants, as well as related services and equipment, including routine and emergency valve maintenance services and training, to the pipeline and energy services markets. This segment also supplies penta products consisting of solid blocks and concentrated solutions to industrial customers who use these preservatives to pressure treat wood products, as well as sells hydrochloric acid, which is a byproduct of penta production for use in the steel and oil well service industries. KMG Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

