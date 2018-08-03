Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,620,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded up $0.20, reaching $111.36, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,721. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.