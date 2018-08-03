Klingman & Associates LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 103,476 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. 568,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,744,750. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

