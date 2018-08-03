Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.85

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 5089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King raised Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 845,262 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 12,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,226,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,730 shares of company stock worth $1,033,737. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,575.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

