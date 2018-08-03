Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Insider Sells $540,400.00 in Stock

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,453,019.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $411,200.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $405,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Richard Chin sold 12,610 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $126,100.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Richard Chin sold 3,060 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,600.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Richard Chin sold 2,400 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Richard Chin sold 1,730 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $17,317.30.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Richard Chin sold 1,930 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $19,319.30.

KIN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,229. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIN shares. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

