KickCoin Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003433 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00371050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00189375 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00021882 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000775 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 560,171,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,945,435 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, Exmo, Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

