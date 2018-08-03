Kforce (KFRC) Stock Price Up 0.7% on Earnings Beat

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 10,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 182,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kforce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Northcoast Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other news, Director John Allred sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $179,055.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,636 shares of company stock worth $3,007,464. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,463,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth $4,976,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 80.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 157,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $987.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.