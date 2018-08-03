Kforce (KFRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

Shares of Kforce opened at $41.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $640,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 24,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $770,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,636 shares of company stock worth $3,007,464 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kforce by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

