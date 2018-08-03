Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,281,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,998,000 after buying an additional 759,483 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after buying an additional 444,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 249,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

