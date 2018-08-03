Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $959.00 Million

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $959.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $960.00 million. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $832.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $179,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $227,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $59.69. 624,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

