KeyCorp Weighs in on Rent-A-Center Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $294,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.3% in the first quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.