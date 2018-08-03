Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €222.00 Price Target for adidas (ADS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Macquarie set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($277.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €218.68 ($257.27).

Shares of adidas opened at €188.50 ($221.76) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

