Kenneth Booth Sells 2,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 20th, Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance opened at $446.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $256.27 and a 1 year high of $449.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 46.43%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.55 million. equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.8% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 921,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 352,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 425,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 246,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,222.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.56.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

