KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Major Shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master Acquires 304,283 Shares

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master bought 304,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KMPH opened at $4.55 on Friday. KemPharm Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 15,976.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPH. ValuEngine upgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price target on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

