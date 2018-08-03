Kellogg (K) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Buckingham Research

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Kellogg opened at $69.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $10,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $499,182.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $499,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,114,290 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 985.2% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

