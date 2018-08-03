Kellogg (K) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News stories about Kellogg (NYSE:K) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kellogg earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1218285086158 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Kellogg opened at $69.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $72.26.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,992 shares of company stock worth $49,114,290. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

