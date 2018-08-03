Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) a $22.00 Price Target

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) received a $22.00 target price from analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

TPG Specialty Lending opened at $19.74 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 431,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13,938.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 262,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 242,973 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

